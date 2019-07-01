IT'S the bible for any decent pub goer.

Now 21 Hampshire water holes have been named in the new edition of the Pub Guide.

They are among 2,000 of the country's best boozers to be named in the 2020 edition of the famous guide.

But the pubs in Hampshire singled out are included in the 550 in the 21st edition of guide described as "very best AA-recommended pubs in the country".

Among the county pubs named is the Wykeham Arms in Winchester which is a four times winner of the guides Town Pub of the Year.

The 21 highly rates pubs in Hampshire are:

•The Anchor Inn - Alton

•The Wellington Arms - Baughurst

•The Red Lion - Boldre

•The Three Tuns Country Inn - Bransgore

•The Bakers Arms - Droxford

•The East End Arms - East End

•The Golden Pot - Eversley

•The Running Horse - Littleton

•The Yew Tree - Lower Wield

•The Gamekeepers - Mapledurwell

•The Woolpack Inn - Northington

•The Bush - Ovington

•The Trooper Inn - Petersfield

•The Three Tuns - Romsey

•Harrow Inn - Steep

•The Peat Spade Inn - Stockbridge

•The Three Cups Inn - Stockbridge

•The Tichborne Arms - Tichborne

•The Thomas Lord - West Meon

•The Rockingham Arms - West Wellow

•The Wykeham Arms - Winchester

Many of the pubs included in this year’s guide are also well known for their culinary offerings; over 250 of the pubs in The Pub Guide 2020 have been awarded AA Rosettes for the quality of their cuisine, while the best pubs for accommodation are highlighted by an AA Star.

While pub numbers have decreased in the UK since the guide launched in 1998, the quality of the UK’s pub scene is better than ever, according to the guide, with a record-number of pubs included this year.

In addition to the pub listings, The Pub Guide 2020 includes articles on the latest trends in the pub and bar scene, such as the rising popularity of spirits, as well as details of the winners of the new AA Inn of the Year and the annual AA Pub of the Year awards.

The Pub Guide is available for £15.99 from 1 July in bookstores and

