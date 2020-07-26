TEMPORARY speed limits through roadworks are set to increase to 60 miles per hour after feedback from road users.

Highways England have announced the measure today, saying that the limit will be increased where it is safe to do so.

Currently, motorists are restricted to 50 miles per hour through road works, such as on the approach to Thornycroft Roundabout and along the M27 near Southampton.

Jim O'Sullivan, Highways England Chief Executive, said: "All of our research shows that road users benefit from 60mph limits in roadworks. They have shorter journey times and feel safe.

"Road users understand that roadworks are necessary, but they are frustrated by them. So testing 60mph has been about challenging the norm while ensuring the safety of our people working out there and those using our roads.

"We have a huge programme of work planned, so being able to use 60mph where safe will continue to improve everybody’s experience of our roads."

It comes after a trial period on different sections of the motorway - including on the M4 between junctions 3 and 12, near Reading.

It found that more people stayed within the higher speed limit than at 50 miles per hour.

Highways England say that the increase in speed limit is in response to feedback that says people were frustrated at not being able to go quicker, and that it brought safety benefits as more people are staying within the limit.

It is currently unknown whether the works at Thornycroft or the M27 will have their speed limits increased.

The move has been welcomed by the AA, who said: "Sticking at 50mph often leads to other drivers tailgating in order to try to force vehicles to pull over.

"Plus we have very long stretches of roadworks such as the 32 miles being converted to smart motorway on the M4 between junctions 3 and 12, where 60mph would seem much more appropriate."